GACHAGUA now desperately looking for a handshake with UHURU as he regrets sending goons to steal his sheep and burn his farm – Look!





Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is hoping to meet former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ask for forgiveness face-to-face for the atrocities he committed against him when they won the 2022 General Election.

Responding to questions from journalists at his Karen office, Gachagua welcomed the possibility of a potential meeting with Uhuru geared at ending the political animosity that saw the two fall out in the buildup to the 2022 presidential election.

The DP opened the door to such a meeting, stating that such scenarios always present themselves.

Gachagua stated that Mt Kenya unity will always take precedence and as such, he was always willing and ready to meet other leaders to achieve this cause.

During the interview, Gachagua revealed that he and Uhuru engaged in a heated exchange of words, a move that saw him send goons to steal his sheep and burn his farm in Ruiru.

He noted that he and the former President had been friends for seventeen years but fell out two years before the 2022 election, a fallout he asserted he regrets.

Gachagua also apologized to Mama Ngina Kenyatta, stating that the behaviour meted towards her by a section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians over her support for Azimio leader Raila Odinga was unbecoming.

“The politics that we had during that period were not good, and I would never want us to play that kind of disrespectful politics again,” stated Gachagua

