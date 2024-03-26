GACHAGUA now desperately looking for a handshake with UHURU as he regrets sending goons to steal his sheep and burn his farm – Look!

Responding to questions from
journalists at his Karen office, Gachagua welcomed the possibility of a
potential meeting with Uhuru geared at ending the political animosity that saw
the two fall out in the buildup to the 2022 presidential election.
The DP opened the door to such a
meeting, stating that such scenarios always present themselves.
Gachagua stated that Mt Kenya
unity will always take precedence and as such, he was always willing and ready
to meet other leaders to achieve this cause.
During the interview, Gachagua
revealed that he and Uhuru engaged in a heated exchange of words, a move that
saw him send goons to steal his sheep and burn his farm in Ruiru.
He noted that he and the former
President had been friends for seventeen years but fell out two years before
the 2022 election, a fallout he asserted he regrets.
Gachagua also apologized to Mama
Ngina Kenyatta, stating that the behaviour meted towards her by a section
of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians over her support for Azimio
leader Raila Odinga was unbecoming.
“The politics that we had during
that period were not good, and I would never want us to play that kind of
disrespectful politics again,” stated Gachagua
