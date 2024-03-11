SHAME as it emerges that the newly appointed Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to Uganda is illiterate and can barely write - He was a waiter before landing the plum job.





Monday, March 11, 2024 - It is now emerging that Suleiman Ibrahim Roba, the newly appointed Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to Uganda, is not qualified for the plum job.

Word has it that he can barely write or communicate in English.

People who know him were overhead laughing hard over the appointment while questioning how he will discharge his duties.

It is said that his brother Ali Ibrahim Roba, the current senator of Mandera and an ally of President Ruto, influenced his appointment to the plum job.

He was a waiter before landing the ambassadorial job.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist and failed to mention his name for obvious reasons.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.