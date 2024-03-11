SHAME as it emerges that the newly appointed Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to Uganda is illiterate and can barely write - He was a waiter before landing the plum job.

Monday, March 11, 2024 - It is now emerging that Suleiman Ibrahim Roba, the newly appointed Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to Uganda, is not qualified for the plum job.
Word has it that he
can barely write or communicate in English.
People who know him
were overhead laughing hard over the appointment while questioning how he will
discharge his duties.
It is said that his
brother Ali Ibrahim Roba, the current senator of Mandera and an ally of
President Ruto, influenced his appointment to the plum job.
He was a waiter before
landing the ambassadorial job.
This is how Sunday
Nation reported the gist and failed to mention his name for obvious reasons.
