Good news as DELMONTE fires its 214 security guards and replaces them with elite G4S guards

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Thika-based pineapple farm, Delmonte, has finally fired its 214 security guards over accusations of killing tress-passers and dumping their bodies in nearby dams.

Last Christmas, the pineapple firm came under public scrutiny after its security team killed 4 people over accusations of stealing pineapples.

The company security was also accused by an international human rights organization of assaulting beating, torturing, maiming, raping, and/or killing the trespassers.

Following the grave accusations, the company management last week fired its 214 security guards and replaced them with elite G4S guards.

But former guards, many of whom have worked for the company for decades, claim they had no idea until they received redundancy letters on March 4.

“There was no warning, they gave us no reason,” Kelvin Kipleting, who had been with the company for 15 years, told the journalist. “We know nothing.”

On March 6, Del Monte sent out an internal company-wide announcement about the reorganization of security services and hiring of G4S officers.

“G4S recruitment is taking place in Thika on Friday, March 8.

They are seeking employees “of high integrity and physically fit” with motorcycle technical skills and computer literacy,” read one of the announcements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST