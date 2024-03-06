Shame as it emerges that the Nairobi County Chief Fire Officer has a Master's Degree in THEOLOGY – SAKAJA is a scam.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has revealed how Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has employed clowns to head crucial dockets in the city.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Sifuna said most of the senior employees of
the Nairobi county government have a serious mismatch between their roles and
their academic qualifications.
Sifuna, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)
Secretary-General, gave an example of how Nairobi County Principal Fire officer
has a Master’s degree in Theology.
He also said the head of disaster management in Nairobi has a degree in
Public Relations.
The lawmaker also shamed Sakaja by revealing that Nairobi County Chief
Fire Officer has a degree in library studies.
This is a screenshot of what Sifuna wrote on X.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments