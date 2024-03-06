Shame as it emerges that the Nairobi County Chief Fire Officer has a Master's Degree in THEOLOGY – SAKAJA is a scam.



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has revealed how Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has employed clowns to head crucial dockets in the city.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Sifuna said most of the senior employees of the Nairobi county government have a serious mismatch between their roles and their academic qualifications.

Sifuna, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, gave an example of how Nairobi County Principal Fire officer has a Master’s degree in Theology.

He also said the head of disaster management in Nairobi has a degree in Public Relations.

The lawmaker also shamed Sakaja by revealing that Nairobi County Chief Fire Officer has a degree in library studies.

This is a screenshot of what Sifuna wrote on X.

