RAILA ODINGA is too old to become the AU Chairperson – RUTO’s advisor’s husband says



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is too old to become African Union Chairperson, President William Ruto’s advisor's husband has said.

In an interview with KTN News on Wednesday, Prof. Peter Kagwanja urged Raila Odinga to quit the African Union Chairperson race because of his advanced age.

According to the law scholar, most AU summit meetings occur at old hours, such as 3 am or 4 am, which might be difficult for the ODM leader to adjust to because of his advanced age.

Kagwanja said the former prime minister should be advised to look for anyone to play, adding that taking up the AU seat would be the same as going into exile.

"It is not in order to take a CEO's job that requires 24 hours in a day.

"And this is what AU is. Summits 3 am and 4 am.

" Raila will be 80 years old, one month by the time he is voted in.

"And he has four years. Is this really the right choice to be a CEO at almost 81 years?

"Let people advise the former prime minister to look for something useful, not to send him to exile at his age," Kagwanja said.

Kagwanja is the husband of Ruto’s security advisor, Monica Juma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST