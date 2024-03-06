"I wasn't campaigning to be repaid like this," - Bishop WANJIRU weeps as RUTO’s 'goons' demolish her church in NAIROBI



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has cried foul after goons from the ruling government demolished her church along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi.

Speaking to journalists, Wanjiru who is the founder of Jesus Is Alive Ministries, called out the government, claiming that the demolition was politically motivated.

"I wasn't campaigning to be repaid like this, it is very sad that this is the government that we campaigned for," Wanjiru claimed.

"I am yet to believe that they can do this to me, I am the one who sold UDA in Nairobi," she added.

Wanjiru stated that the claimed land grabbers beat them, and snatched their phones before proceeding with the demolitions.

The preacher is among senior UDA politicians from Nairobi County who campaigned day and night to ensure President William Ruto wins the 2022 presidential race.

