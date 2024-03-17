Several drug dealers, among them 3 Nigerian nationals, arrested by detectives in Nairobi in an ongoing crackdown (PHOTOs).

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Four suspects including three Nigerian nationals have been rounded up in an ongoing crackdown on drug traffickers and peddlers in Nairobi, a joint operation being spearheaded by Anti-Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crimes detectives.

Muthaiga Police Station was the first to cool the heels of an early guest of the state when Igboke Okwuchukwu Stephen was booked in by ANU officers. The man had been found with several pellets of a brown powdery substance concealed in his house at Nasra Estate, Nairobi.

Moments later, 25-year-old Njuguna Karumo secured his interrogation space at DCI's Mazingira Complex, after similar substances were found hidden under the mats of his Honda vehicle during a stop-and-search operation within the town of young professionals and expatriates, Ruaka

In a separate intelligence-led operation at Nyamakima in Nairobi CBD, Ilo Ebuka Titus and Kanu Arinze were cornered and escorted to their residence at Sunton, Kasarani. On searching the house, suspected bhang and a package of brown powdery substance were found and seized.

Kanu and Ebuka were also taken to Muthaiga P/Station pending testing of the drugs and possible prosecution for use and peddling.



The operation which extends to all counties is aimed at fighting the vice from the grassroots, with the police firmly enforcing anti-narcotic laws.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.