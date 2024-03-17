‘Still want to f**k with me?’ – 57 year old MIKE TYSON sends warning to 27 year old YouTuber JAKE PAUL in ferocious training video



Sunday, March 17, 2024 – Boxing legend, Mike Tyson has shared a latest training footage of himself looking in fearsome shape ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, warning his opponent, ‘still want to f**k with me?’

Tyson, 57, will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul aged 27 on 20 July at AT&T Stadium in Texas in fight that will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Tyson retired from professional boxing 19 years ago, losing three of his last four fights before hanging up his gloves in 2005.

He returned for an exhibition bout against fellow ring great Roy Jones Jr in 2020, a bout where knockouts were not permitted.

Jake Paul meanwhile has fought three times in the last eight months having secured six of his nine victories to date via knockout.

Tyson's latest post on Saturday showed the incredible power that made him one of the most feared fighters on the planet is still there.

The clip shows Tyson hitting the pads with brutal combinations. Towards the end of the clip, Tyson turns to the camera and says, ‘Day three. You still wanna f**k with me?’

Their bout has been met with fierce criticism by most people in the boxing world, including Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn with UFC star Conor McGregor another describing it as ‘strange’.

It remains to be seen whether Tyson vs Paul will be fought under professional boxing rules but Jake Paul’s manager has already dismissed the possibility of the fighters wearing protective headguards when they meet in the ring.

Fight organisers however are lobbying the Texas Boxing Commission to get it officially sanctioned as a professional fight.

