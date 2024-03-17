A stolen phone leads to the arrest of two suspects connected to the murder of a young man in Dandora (PHOTO).

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Dandora Phase IV and the entire Eastlands is breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of two individuals connected to the murder of an innocent young man on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Following a brief
interrogation of two key suspects in the murder most foul, detectives based at
DCI Starehe have arrested Malcom Omondi Odhiambo of MJ Investments and Justus
Muema Mutungi of Neema shop in Dandora Phase IV.
This is after
painstaking investigations led sleuths to Malcom's business shop where the
victim's mobile phone earlier robbed by the perpetrators of the evil act was
taken and later sold out by him to Justus who was arrested in its possession.
From the shops of the
two suspects, a total of 95 assorted mobile phones believed to be stolen
property were confiscated.
The operation to keep
our streets safe continues.
