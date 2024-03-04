Serious operations loom as China donates high-end cars and motorbikes to RUTO’s government for that purpose

Monday, March 4, 2024 - The Chinese government has bolstered government
operations by donating high-end cars for key operations in the country.
According to the Ministry of
Transport, China delivered two high-end Landcruisers and carbon picks to the
Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).
The cars will be dispatched to Lamu
to help in the building of the Lamu-Garissa Road.
"The Ministry is working
collaboratively with partner countries in the advancement of its roads and
transport reform agenda aimed at promoting interconnectivity and enhancing
seamless movement of people and goods across the country," the statement
from the Ministry of Transport read in part.
"This collaborative spirit was
demonstrated today when the Government of China donated two heavy-duty
Landcruiser single cabin pickups to the Kenya National Highways Authority
(KeNHA) to be dispatched to Lamu to facilitate the upgrading of the tarmac of
the Lamu-Garissa Road," it added.
Upon completion, the road, which
falls under the LAPSSET corridor, will help make the Port of Lamu viable by
facilitating trade from Northern Kenya to Ethiopia to other countries thus
creating jobs for the people of Lamu and cementing Kenya’s standing as the
region’s port of call.
Besides the cars, China also donated
motorbikes to Kenya Railways to be used in the inspection and monitoring of the
Standard Gauge Railway line to curb vandalism and ensure optimum functionality.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments