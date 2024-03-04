Serious operations loom as China donates high-end cars and motorbikes to RUTO’s government for that purpose

Monday, March 4, 2024 - The Chinese government has bolstered government operations by donating high-end cars for key operations in the country.

According to the Ministry of Transport, China delivered two high-end Landcruisers and carbon picks to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The cars will be dispatched to Lamu to help in the building of the Lamu-Garissa Road.

"The Ministry is working collaboratively with partner countries in the advancement of its roads and transport reform agenda aimed at promoting interconnectivity and enhancing seamless movement of people and goods across the country," the statement from the Ministry of Transport read in part.

"This collaborative spirit was demonstrated today when the Government of China donated two heavy-duty Landcruiser single cabin pickups to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to be dispatched to Lamu to facilitate the upgrading of the tarmac of the Lamu-Garissa Road," it added.

Upon completion, the road, which falls under the LAPSSET corridor, will help make the Port of Lamu viable by facilitating trade from Northern Kenya to Ethiopia to other countries thus creating jobs for the people of Lamu and cementing Kenya’s standing as the region’s port of call.

Besides the cars, China also donated motorbikes to Kenya Railways to be used in the inspection and monitoring of the Standard Gauge Railway line to curb vandalism and ensure optimum functionality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST