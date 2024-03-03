Mouthy NICK MWENDWA will live to curse RUTO’s bodyguard - See what he did to him last Friday at Jamhuri Showground! Hii ni aibu.





Monday, March 4, 2024 - Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President, Nick Mwendwa, was left embarrassed after being shoved aside by President Ruto’s bodyguard when the head of state was commissioning the construction of the Talanta Sports City Stadium at the Jamhuri Showground on Friday morning.

Mwendwa had attempted to inch closer to President Ruto, including holding his hand and walking on the reserved red carpet when he was shoved off by his bodyguard.

The hawk-eyed bodyguard, who seemed irked by Mwendwa’s breach of security protocol, moved with supersonic speed, grabbed his hand, and pulled him off the carpet.

Word has it that Mwendwa is fighting to save his job.

He is not in good books with powerful individuals in the government.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist.

