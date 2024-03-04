Haiti gangs run amok as they release prisoners, including former Colombian soldiers who assassinated former President – This should worry the Kenyan police officers.

Monday, March 4, 2024 – Kenyan police who will be deployed by President William Ruto to Haiti now have all the reasons to be worried after Haiti gangs released prisoners, including the notorious 18 Colombian soldiers who assassinated former President Jovenel Moise.
The gangs stormed the country’s main prison facility to
release local convicts and jailed Colombian soldiers.
Police officers speaking from the scene stated that they
were overwhelmed and it was a matter of hours before gangs gained access to the
prison.
Reports indicate that the prison under siege is overcrowded
and holds some of the most notorious gang leaders in the country.
“Let us mobilise the army and the police to prevent
the bandits from breaking into the prison,” a Union representing Haitian police
begged.
Protests have turned deadlier in the past week after
embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry travelled to Kenya to meet President
William Ruto.
During the meeting, the two leaders signed instruments to
allow the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan soldiers to the troubled Caribbean
nation.
A former elite police officer, Jimmy Cherizier, popularly
known as Barbecue has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
He has vowed to abduct Haiti’s police chief and Henry’s
cabinet as well as prevent the Prime Minister from going back to his
country.
Before attacking the prison, the gangs had already
taken over the nation’s main airport.
It is not immediately clear how Kenyan police officers will
land in the Caribbean nation considering it is under the control of Barbecue’s
men.
Already, the United States has halted all forms of travel of
its citizens to Haiti.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
