Senators question Speaker AMASON KINGI’s leadership – You won’t believe what he did that has angered the legislators

According to the Speaker, the Senators were only
lamenting and their lamentations did not hold any ground unless they tabled a
motion under Standing Order 51 of the House.
“These compelling contributions that you have made would
have been relevant if they were in the context of a Motion of Censure, what
Senators are doing is merely to lament,” explained Kingi while presiding over
the session.
This was in response to the Senators’ concerns that the CSs
were intentionally snubbing the sessions.
It was reported that CSs, Musalia Mudavadi (Foreign
Affairs), Aisha Jumwa (Gender and Culture), and Kipchumba Murkomen
(Transport) on separate occasions failed to honour requests to appear
before the Senate Business Committee (SBC).
Senators explained that the snub to attend the sessions
should be on grounds of them having a Cabinet meeting or health issues that
could be proven.
However, Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana proposed that
the House institute an automatic penalty of Ksh1 million for the first snub and
an additional fine of Ksh5 million for the subsequent sittings snubbed by the
CSs.
Additionally, the Senator noted that the fines should be
paid by the CSs out of pocket and not through government funds.
