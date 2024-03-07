RUTO made a big mistake appointing AISHA JUMWA as CS; she is incompetent and an embarrassment – Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Senators now agree on something!

Thursday, March 7, 2024 – Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa may be the first to be fired in President William Ruto’s government.
This is after Senators threatened to impeach her over what
they termed as gross misconduct and dereliction of duty after she failed to
honour their summons.
In a heated debate, the senators from both Azimio and Kenya
Kwanza sides lamented over what they termed as a blatant disregard of the
summons.
Led by Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale who also serves as Senate Majority
Whip, they described Jumwa's action as a dereliction of duty and hence unfit to hold public office.
"She is falling the Executive and with due respect
without being seen to be using the name of the President, I put it to the
President that this is a dereliction of duty. This minister is not fit to hold
public office," Khalwale stated.
"The Minister cannot hold this house ransom; we have
competent women who can serve this country. Senator Gloria Orwoba should be
appointed instead of Jumwa who does not execute her duties" Khalwale
insisted.
His sentiments were backed by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch who
vowed to table a censure motion in the afternoon.
Jumwa was set to appear before the House to brief the Senate
on the progress of the two-thirds gender rule.
However, she failed to appear, sparking anger among
lawmakers.
Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago noted that Jumwa's
absence had dragged deliberations on two-thirds gender rule.
Responding to the Senator's concerns, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi
directed them to properly execute their mandate including imposing fines and
determining other actions against Cabinet Secretaries who ignore summons
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments