RUTO made a big mistake appointing AISHA JUMWA as CS; she is incompetent and an embarrassment – Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Senators now agree on something!



Thursday, March 7, 2024 – Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa may be the first to be fired in President William Ruto’s government.

This is after Senators threatened to impeach her over what they termed as gross misconduct and dereliction of duty after she failed to honour their summons.

In a heated debate, the senators from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza sides lamented over what they termed as a blatant disregard of the summons.

Led by Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale who also serves as Senate Majority Whip, they described Jumwa's action as a dereliction of duty and hence unfit to hold public office.

"She is falling the Executive and with due respect without being seen to be using the name of the President, I put it to the President that this is a dereliction of duty. This minister is not fit to hold public office," Khalwale stated.

"The Minister cannot hold this house ransom; we have competent women who can serve this country. Senator Gloria Orwoba should be appointed instead of Jumwa who does not execute her duties" Khalwale insisted.

His sentiments were backed by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch who vowed to table a censure motion in the afternoon.

Jumwa was set to appear before the House to brief the Senate on the progress of the two-thirds gender rule.

However, she failed to appear, sparking anger among lawmakers.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago noted that Jumwa's absence had dragged deliberations on two-thirds gender rule.

Responding to the Senator's concerns, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi directed them to properly execute their mandate including imposing fines and determining other actions against Cabinet Secretaries who ignore summons

The Kenyan DAILY POST