A rogue trader caught packaging counterfeit motor vehicle oil and passing it as legit oil from Total and Shell (VIDEO).


Thursday, March 14, 2024 - An unscrupulous trader is behind bars after he was busted packaging counterfeit oil.

Police raided his business premises after getting intelligence reports and caught him packaging the counterfeit oil in bottles.

The bottles were branded with the names of popular brands such as Total and Shell.

The counterfeit oil, which can cause mechanical damage,  is being sold to unsuspecting motorists.

Watch the video.

