See why Governor MWANGAZA has vowed never to set foot or even develop Igembe region – This is serious

While addressing a crowd that marched to her office demanding a visit to
the region, Mwangaza said that she has kept off the Igembe region due to
alleged ‘threats to her life’.
She stated that she had been attacked by goons during President William
Ruto’s visit to Meru on January 26, and that’s why she will never go back
there.
“I was first attacked last year while donating a cow in Maua. When I
accompanied the President to Igembe, I was heckled. My vehicle was ransacked by
goons who were baying for my blood,” Mwangaza detailed.
“Luckily, I had left for the next stop in the President’s chopper. My
driver was in fear throughout the president’s tour in Igembe. Due to these
incidents, I could not visit Igembe because of my safety.”
She accused Igembe Central Member of Parliament (MP) Dan Kiili and
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mithika Linturi of hiring youths to heckle
her in the presence of the Head of State.
The Igembe Central MP has since denied the allegations against him.
Governor Mwangaza has faced opposition from Meru leaders since her
election in 2022 and has faced two impeachment motions at the Senate.
During President William Ruto’s visit to Meru in January 2024, Mwangaza
was heckled as she addressed a public gathering at Kituine, Meru County.
In another instance, chaos erupted at Mwangaza’s ‘Okolea Program’
function in Igembe South constituency in September 2023.
Angry residents protested by
slaughtering a cow that she had donated.
This protest followed the animosity between Mwangaza and Deputy Governor
Isaac Mutuma.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments