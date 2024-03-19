Hustlers in tears as RUTO starts charging Ksh1,500 for Basic Digital Skills Training which UHURU was providing free of charge – Tumerambwa!

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – President William Ruto has duped those who are trying to earn a living through online jobs.
This is after he started
charging them to learn to work online contrary to President Uhuru Kenyatta who
used to provide free training for online workers.
Young Kenyans seeking to learn
how to earn dollars through online jobs will now need to pay Ksh1,500 to Ruto’s
government through the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology
(ICT).
This is in line with Ruto’s
vision to make it possible for millions of Kenyans to be able to earn a decent
living through online jobs.
According to the ICT ministry,
Basic Digital Skills will empower Kenyans with the knowledge and proficiencies
needed to make a living through online work.
“It recognises that basic
digital skills are not just about clicking buttons and navigating screens; they
are about unlocking the potential for learning, communication, innovation, and
empowerment for digital opportunities,” The Ministry of ICT communicates through
the Smart Academy website, an initiative of the ICT Authority.
The Eliud Owalo-led ministry
remarks that youths who pay the Ksh1,500 fee will be taught how to gain
confidence and competence to engage with digital tools.
This will be crucial as it will
guide them to explore new horizons and adapt to the changes in the digital
world.
“The training will provide
individuals with foundational skills and equip them for success not only in
their personal and professional lives but also for active participation in
shaping the future of our digital society,” Kenyans are promised.
The course will take 10 days and
Kenyans will be taken through ten programs including Basic Online Work
Skills.
According to the government,
Kenyans who do not register for the course by March 31, will be required to pay
40 per cent more.
To register, for the course,
click www.smartacademy.go.ke and follow the
prompts.
