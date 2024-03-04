See what this young man did to a cab driver after he ferried him from Westlands to his house - Hii Kazi Ya Taxi Ni Ngumu (VIDEO).

Monday, March 4, 2024 - A taxi driver has shared a video of a rogue client who refused to pay him after he ferried him to his destination.

He ferried the young man from Westlands and upon arrival to his destination, he refused to pay.

The driver followed the man to his house, leading to a confrontation.

The hapless driver demanded his dues but the arrogant man maintained he won’t pay.

“Sikulipi ( I won’t pay) why are you shouting in my house?” he was heard saying.

“Ingia kwa hii nyumba yangu kama uko na lawyer. Sikulipi, fanya chenye unataka ( Enter my house if you have a lawyer. I won’t pay you. Do what you want,” he said.

The ruthless man went ahead and locked the door, forcing the cab driver to leave without getting his dues.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.