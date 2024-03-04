KALONZO is a big joke, he should just take a cue from RAILA and retire – JIMI WANJIGI goes ham on the Wiper Leader

Kalonzo is seeking to ride on
Raila’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship to rally
other Azimio bigwigs to back his 2027 presidential ambitions.
However, speaking yesterday,
Wanjigi criticized Kalonzo’s candidature, saying he has nothing new to offer.
Instead, Wanjigi asked the
seasoned politician to take a cue from Raila and hang his political boots.
He argues that the two are part of Kenya's problem and should exit the stage to pave the way for a new
crop of vibrant leaders.
"The Azimio coalition is
dredging the political landscape and pulling out people who have been part of
Kenya's problem and presenting them as solutions, as the ruling Kenya Kwanza
coalition is busy scheming on how to take credit on Mr Odinga's candidacy and
how to reap from it.”
"Kalonzo Musyoka has hit
the road positioning himself to take over leadership, but he should just take
the cue from Raila and retire. He has nothing new to offer Kenyans and instead
should usher in a new leadership in his own Wiper party," Wanjigi stated.
Citing the government's
endorsement of Raila for the AU job, the renowned businessman-turned-politician
alluded that the opposition had been compromised to drop their hard stance on
the Kenya Kwanza administration's 'punitive' policies that continue to hurt the
economy.
"A few weeks ago, my very
good friend, the Rt. Hon. Rolla Odinga expressed his desire for the African
Union Chairmanship position and honestly given his many years of impactful
leadership in this country and beyond, I can confidently say he is the right
man for the job.
"What I don't understand
however, is why since his declaration, the people's agenda, which we were made
to believe, his coalition was championing has been put on hold, and now the
focus is on; if and when he takes the seat, who is going to benefit and
how," Wanjigi said.
He termed the turn of events
"callous, selfish and disappointing."
