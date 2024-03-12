See what these two young Nairobi men were captured on CCTV doing inside a lift - The person who was in the control room was shocked (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Two youthful Nairobi men were captured on CCTV kissing in a lift.
They entered the lift
in one of the city buildings and started kissing each other passionately, not
knowing that they were being captured on CCTV.
A man who was in the
control room was shocked to see them kissing.
The two men are
suspected to be gay lovers.
Watch the video and reactions from netizens.
John Cena aside,— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) March 11, 2024
What is really happening with this Generation?pic.twitter.com/IB4YqFRVne
