See what SIFUNA told GACHAGUA to his face when he met him for the first time in Nyeri? - This guy is something else





Friday, March 22, 2024 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna met face-to-face with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for the first time and told him to his face that they are not friends.

Speaking during the funeral of Embakasi MP Benjamin Gathiru’s father in Nyeri County, which was also attended by DP Gachagua, Sifuna said even though he has no problem with Gachagua, the two are not friends.

"Deputy President, I cannot call myself your friend. We are not friends; today is the first time we have met. However, I want to tell you that I bear no ill will towards you.

"There is nothing that breeds animosity between us,” affirmed Sifuna.

The ODM Party Secretary General noted that issues that were pitting him against DP Gachagua were now decreasing.

Sifuna pointed out that he was happy to hear the Deputy President say the Finance Act 2023 needs to be relooked and some issues sorted.

"I was delighted the other day when I heard you saying that during the implementation of the finance bill last year, the citizens themselves are raising concerns that the shoe is pinching them and they want us to amend that tax law, especially for avocado farmers,” Sifuna told DP Gachagua.

Further, the ODM Senator said he had issues with Gachagua over his stance that those who overwhelmingly voted for the Kenya Kwanza regime should benefit first.

"The other issue that was causing a difference is when you were saying people like Sifuna don't have shares in this country.

"But then I heard you yourself saying that for us to build this country, every Kenyan should feel that they are part of the Kenyan government,” Sifuna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST