KINDIKI reveals new strategy to eradicate Passport Cartels at Nyayo House – Do you think this will work?





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has said the immigration department has turned to the National Security Intelligence Service (NIS) to help secure passport printing materials from overseas to clear a backlog of 724,000 applications and new requests.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Thursday, Kindiki admitted that the government is facing difficulties sourcing passport printing materials due to worldwide supply chain shortfalls.

He said he has assigned the National Intelligence Service a duty to source passport booklets since there has been a problem with its supply.

“I have assigned the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to support the State Department for Immigration and Registration of Citizens to get us these travel materials,” Prof Kindiki told the Regional Integration Committee.

He told Parliament that the Immigration Department requires three million passport booklets every 90 days but suppliers can only provide 1.5 million.

“NIS has been supporting us with the procurement of the booklets and we have made tremendous progress since then.

"This has also helped us cut tender wars and the attendant nonsense on urgent procurement. “he said.

