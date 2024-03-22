KINDIKI reveals new strategy to eradicate Passport Cartels at Nyayo House – Do you think this will work?

Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Thursday,
Kindiki admitted that the government is facing difficulties sourcing passport
printing materials due to worldwide supply chain shortfalls.
He said he has assigned the
National Intelligence Service a duty to source passport booklets since there
has been a problem with its supply.
“I have assigned the National
Intelligence Service (NIS) to support the State Department for Immigration and
Registration of Citizens to get us these travel materials,” Prof Kindiki told
the Regional Integration Committee.
He told Parliament that the
Immigration Department requires three million passport booklets every 90 days
but suppliers can only provide 1.5 million.
“NIS has been supporting us with the procurement of the booklets and we have made tremendous progress since then.
"This has also helped us cut tender wars and the attendant nonsense on
urgent procurement. “he said.
