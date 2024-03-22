NDINDI NYORO wants to be a billionaire like the late KENNETH MATIBA – See what he has bought after he allegedly purchased LORNHO HOUSE last month





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is among the youthful Kenyan parliamentarians who are planning to become billionaires in their early 40s.

After he offloaded his shares from Kenya Power and Lighting Company(KPLC) last month, Nyoro bought the iconic Lornho House for Sh 1.9 billion. The house brings a monthly rent of Sh 14 million.

This month, Nyoro, who is a close friend of President William Ruto, purchased 20 million shares in infrastructure company TransCentury Plc, placing him fourth among the top shareholders of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed firm.

Mr. Nyoro's ownership, amounting to a 1.77 percent stake currently worth Sh8.6 million, appeared in February 2024 regulatory filings seen by this publication.

He ranks behind private equity firm Kuramo, Anne Pearl Karimi Gachui, and former taxman Michael Gitau Waweru — TransCentury’s top three shareholders as of the end of last month.

