NDINDI NYORO wants to be a billionaire like the late KENNETH MATIBA – See what he has bought after he allegedly purchased LORNHO HOUSE last month

After he offloaded his shares from Kenya Power and Lighting
Company(KPLC) last month, Nyoro bought the iconic Lornho House for Sh 1.9
billion. The house brings a monthly rent of Sh 14 million.
This month, Nyoro, who is a close friend of President
William Ruto, purchased 20 million shares in infrastructure company
TransCentury Plc, placing him fourth among the top shareholders of the Nairobi
Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed firm.
Mr. Nyoro's ownership, amounting to a 1.77 percent stake
currently worth Sh8.6 million, appeared in February 2024 regulatory filings
seen by this publication.
He ranks behind private equity firm Kuramo, Anne Pearl
Karimi Gachui, and former taxman Michael Gitau Waweru — TransCentury’s top three
shareholders as of the end of last month.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments