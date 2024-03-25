See what RUTO’s aide FAROUK KIBET told ICHUNG’WAH to do to absolve Govt after fake fertilizer scandal? This man is very powerful





Monday, March 25, 2024 - President William Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet has directed Kikuyu MP and the National Assembly majority leader, Kimani Ichung'wah, to personally lead the probe into the fake fertilizer scandal.

This is after the country was shocked by a revelation by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots were stocking bags of substandard fertilizer.

The quality assurance agency went ahead to revoke the standardisation marks of the companies supplying the bogus farm inputs.

Reacting to the development, Farouk called for the prosecution of the suppliers, tasking the Kikuyu MP with leading the process.

"The government issued fertilizers under the subsidy program but there are cartels selling fertilizer laced with soil. We want the police to arrest those suppliers. This goes to MP Ichung'wah," said Farouk.

This came days after President Ruto issued a warning to the suppliers selling fake seeds and fertilizers to farmers, saying the government would deal with them.

The Head of State noted that security officials have already arrested individuals taking advantage of the subsidized fertilizer programme to sell fake fertilizers to unsuspecting Kenyans.

He further attributed the shortage of subsidized fertilizer to the ongoing conflict at the Red Sea that has delayed supply to Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST