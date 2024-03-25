See what RUTO’s aide FAROUK KIBET told ICHUNG’WAH to do to absolve Govt after fake fertilizer scandal? This man is very powerful

This is after the country was
shocked by a revelation by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) that the National
Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots were stocking bags of substandard
fertilizer.
The quality assurance agency
went ahead to revoke the standardisation marks of the companies supplying the
bogus farm inputs.
Reacting to the development,
Farouk called for the prosecution of the suppliers, tasking the Kikuyu MP with
leading the process.
"The government issued
fertilizers under the subsidy program but there are cartels selling
fertilizer laced with soil. We want the police to arrest those suppliers. This
goes to MP Ichung'wah," said Farouk.
This came days after President
Ruto issued a warning to the suppliers selling fake seeds and fertilizers to
farmers, saying the government would deal with them.
The Head of State noted that
security officials have already arrested individuals taking advantage of the
subsidized fertilizer programme to sell fake fertilizers to unsuspecting
Kenyans.
He further attributed the
shortage of subsidized fertilizer to the ongoing conflict at the Red Sea that
has delayed supply to Kenya.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
