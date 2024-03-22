See what RUTO told government officials who warned him to drop the housing project or else he would lose in 2027?



Friday, March 22, 2024 - President William Ruto dismissed some senior government officials who approached him over the Affordable Housing Project.

This was revealed by Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, who noted that some individuals approached Ruto and asked him to drop the housing agenda as it was making him unpopular and would make him lose in the 2027 General Election.

However, Ruto dismissed their concerns, indicating that he was ready to go home in the 2027 Presidential Elections for doing the right thing.

The President insisted that the housing agenda is a top priority in the country and it will define his legacy.

"There are people who went to see the President and said this thing is very unpopular, drop it because it might make you a one-term President," Hinga stated.

"He looked us in the eye and said I am prepared to be a one-term president if doing the right thing is what is going to make me a one-term president," he added.

At the same time, Hinga noted that Ruto supported imposing a fine of Ksh20 million or a 10-year jail sentence to ensure the project is not characterized by graft.

According to the PS, it was important for the punishment to also be anchored in law to discourage any misappropriation of government funds, as opposed to the past where public officials charged with corruption have, more often than not, always walked away scot-free.

The Kenyan DAILY POST