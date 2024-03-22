ODM rebel TOM OJIENDA now reveals the real reason he supported and voted for RUTO’s punitive Affordable Housing Bill – RAILA in the mix

Speaking yesterday, Ojienda explained why he threw his
weight behind the revised iteration of the Affordable Housing Bill, despite
coming from a region where leaders vehemently opposed it.
While justifying his decision, the rebel legislator pointed
out that Affordable Housing was a key component of his party Leader Raila
Odinga’s manifesto.
“My party has a framework in the ODM manifesto, Affordable
Housing is one of the pillars and you know very well that the party leader
spoke well about the project,” explained Ojienda.
He also added that his support for the project was based on
the availability of jobs for people from his county which will be guaranteed by
the law.
According to Ojienda, every Kenyan can apply to receive
a house with the government, having confirmed that issuance will be on a first
come first serve basis.
He also clarified that the government was working to ensure
that each county had an Affordable Housing project constructed.
Moreover, Ojienda added that within some counties such as
Homabay and Nairobi, some projects were almost complete.
His argument also centred around explaining that the project
would seek to revitalise the estates in the country which had been run down.
However, ODM and the Azimio Coalition at large both opposed
the bill before it was passed noting that it will impose a heavy tax burden on
Kenyans.
Ojienda is one of the ODM rebels who were expelled from
the party for aligning themselves with Ruto before they were saved by the
Political Parties Dispute Tribunal.
