See what a rogue motorist driving a Prado Reg NO, KCQ 722Z, did at Rubis petrol station along Thika Road (Watch CCTV footage).





Friday, March 22, 2024 - A rogue motorist is being pursued after he drove to Rubis petrol station along Thika Road and sped off after fuelling.

He was driving a black Prado TX registration number KCQ 722Z.

In the CCTV footage, the petrol station attendants are seen trying to run after him.

He quickly joins the main road and speeds off.

He fuelled fuel worth Ksh 9,000.

The attendant who served him will have to foot the bill from his meagre salary.









Watch the footage.

Kindly assist to get this vehicle KCQ 722Z has just fueled ⛽ Ksh 9000 and drove away with speed without paying at Rubis Thika Road. pic.twitter.com/QxB0w6EsoW — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 22, 2024

