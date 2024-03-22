Mortifying moment woman bares all at funeral as she showers during Zoom livestream (VIDEO)



Friday, March 22, 2024 – A mum-of-two broadcasted her body to mourners after accidentally leaving her camera on during a livestream of a funeral.

The Zoom video call had been set up so that those who couldn’t attend the service in north London could watch from home.

When the 48-year-old businesswoman tuned into the church funeral, held for a dad-of-three who died from cancer, she didn’t realise her camera was active.

She then proceeded to have a shower in full view of the rest of the bereaved who were also watching via the livestream.

None of the church congregation could see her video, but the footage of her embarrassing mishap has gone viral after it was shared on Whatsapp.

One mourner said:

“People could zoom call in and be on the live screen. Some bird logged on and didn’t realise her camera was on and was in the shower. Live to the funeral.”

They added the woman “turned up at the wake with no idea what happened”.

Watch the video below.