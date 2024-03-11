See what MOSES KURIA said after GACHAGUA refused to attend his event despite being invited by the CS himself?



Monday, March 11, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has broken his silence after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua deliberately skipped the launch of his Mt Kenya football tournament in Meru County.

Speaking after the event, Kuria stated that the event was remarkably successful despite the DP not honoring the invite.

Kuria made the remarks a few hours after he ranted about betrayal among Kenyan politicians.

“The event was simply amazing,” Kuria stated that the DP’s absence did not affect his football tournament.

All 11 governors from Mt Kenya also skipped the event despite being earlier invited by the Cabinet Secretary.

“If hate and contempt from leaders was an export, Kenya would be very rich,” Kuria had earlier lamented.

Kuria did not expound on which leaders had exemplified hate and contempt although the statement was made at a time when the launch of the event was ongoing.

During the event, Kuria did not indicate that there was bad blood between him and the Deputy President.

He indicated that DP Gachagua had sent his best wishes as he could not make it to the event.

At the time of the event, Gachagua was attending the burial of former State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa.

He was accompanied by top leaders from Mt Kenya, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Gachagua had indicated beforehand that he would not make it to the football tournament as he would be attending Lenayapa’s burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST