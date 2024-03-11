Actress DRAYA MICHELE, 39, confirms pregnancy with 22-yr-old NBA Rockets player JALEN GREEN who is the same age as her oldest son

Monday, March 11, 2024 – Draya Michele has confirmed that she is pregnant after weeks of speculations.

The 39-year-old shared photos of her baby bump on Instagram. She added that she is expecting a daughter.

She wrote: "Happy #InternationalWomensDay! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence.

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom."

Draya welcomed her first son, Knicko Howard, in 2002, when she was just 17. He is now 22, same age as her current boyfriend.

On April 8, 2016, Draya Michele welcomed her second son, Jru Scandrick, whom she shares with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

This will be her third child and first daughter.