ODM may be dead even before RAILA exits! See what EDWIN SIFUNA has unilaterally done that is threatening to split the party?



Thursday, March 14, 2024 – The wrangles within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are far from over after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga decided to leave the party affairs to his two deputies – Wycliffe Oparanya and Ali Hassan Joho – as he concentrates on his African Union Commission Chairmanship bid.

Even as the party is still coming to terms with the reality of possible internal implosion over Raila’s choices, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has sparked another controversy that is threatening to split the party.

This is after he unilaterally changed the leadership of the Kakamega County Assembly, a move that has not gone down well with Governor Fernandes Barasa.

In a statement, Barasa accused Sifuna of penning a letter to the Kakamega County Speaker replacing the assembly's majority leader Phillip Maina Ondako with Hon Geoffrey Ondiro Obonyo without his knowledge despite being the ODM Chairman in Kakamega.

He argued that the changes were made without his knowledge despite serving as the ODM's Kakamega County chairperson.

In an earlier press briefing, the governor expressed his disappointment in the party's direction and urged Ondako to continue serving in the position.

He accused Sifuna of harboring gubernatorial ambitions come 2027, saying he should wait to face him then.

