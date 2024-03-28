See how these G@Y men were dressed at BRIAN CHIRA’s funeral - Villagers were talking in whispers (VIDEO).

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - The late TitToker Brian Chira was buried in an emotional send-off attended by thousands of Tiktokers and members of the LGBTQ community.
Chira was openly g@y and for this reason, the LGBTQ
community turned up for his burial.
Two g@y men left the villagers whispering after they turned
up at the burial dressed like ladies.
One of them was carrying a purse and had coloured long
nails.
Villagers and other mourners were seen staring at the two
men during the burial ceremony.
The villagers are reportedly planning to hold a cleansing
ceremony to chase away bad spirits.
