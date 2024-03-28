See how these G@Y men were dressed at BRIAN CHIRA’s funeral - Villagers were talking in whispers (VIDEO).



Thursday, March 28, 2024 - The late TitToker Brian Chira was buried in an emotional send-off attended by thousands of Tiktokers and members of the LGBTQ community.

Chira was openly g@y and for this reason, the LGBTQ community turned up for his burial.

Two g@y men left the villagers whispering after they turned up at the burial dressed like ladies.

One of them was carrying a purse and had coloured long nails.

Villagers and other mourners were seen staring at the two men during the burial ceremony.

The villagers are reportedly planning to hold a cleansing ceremony to chase away bad spirits.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.