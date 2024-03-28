SHARON ACHOLA (Pictured) mourns after her campus boyfriend committed suicide, shortly after making threats on Facebook - He blamed his parents and siblings for making his life hard.

Laban, 25, was a student at the same campus.
Sharon
told police that she visited Laban on Tuesday morning and during the night, he
kept threatening to take his life and even made a Facebook post about his
intentions, claiming that his parents and siblings were making his life
hard.
On
Wednesday morning, she woke up and went to take a bath then returned and found
the door locked from inside.
She
then raised an alarm that attracted neighbours who swiftly responded and
climbed over the roof, only to find Laban Onyago hanging with a lesso around his
neck.
The neighbours cut the lesso and then rushed Onyango to the hospital where he was
pronounced dead.
The scene was processed and documented
before the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.
Below are photos of the grieving lady and
her boyfriend who committed suicide.
The
