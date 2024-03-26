See how MARTHA KARUA reacted after GACHAGUA publicly apologized to UHURU’s mother, MAMA NGINA, for insulting and terrorizing her?

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has responded to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following his public apology to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The Azimio Principal lauded the Second in Command, indicating that the apology was a positive step towards mending the broken relationship with the former First Family.

However, Karua who has been a great critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration, pointed out that the apology was not sufficient.

She insisted that Gachagua's expression of regret lacked the requisite ingredients required to mend fences, especially after offending someone close to the status of a mother.

In her statement, Karua noted that Gachagua could have done more than just a mere TV apology in his bid to extend an olive branch to Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

"A step in the right direction but falls short of the required “thinjo” to fully atone when you offend, nay insult your mother or elders," Karua wrote

Gachagua sought to end rivalry with the former first family following the 2022 campaign period when Kenya Kwanza ran a smear campaign against them.

Gachagua swallowed his pride and asked Mama Ngina Kenyatta to accept their apologies for the disrespectful words hurled at them during that period.

“I am sorry for involving Mama Ngina Kenyatta in the last general elections politics.

"She is our mother. I, therefore, ask for forgiveness on behalf of our team for any inconvenience caused to her.

"I will never allow anyone to demean her or anyone from the region,” said Gachagua.

Uhuru's family is yet to respond to Gachagua's apology.

The Kenyan DAILY POST