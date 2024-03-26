DIDDY’s 2 sons released without charges after being detained as Homeland Security raids rapper’s Los Angeles Home



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons, who were placed in handcuffs as Homeland Security carried out a raid on the Los Angeles and Miami homes of the rapper on Monday, March 25, have been released.

Law enforcement sources said that Diddy’s two sons, Justin Combs and King Combs, were “reportedly detained at the scene” of the raid on his Beverly Hills home.

ABC News has since reported that they were released without charges.

Diddy shares three kids — King, 25, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16 — with the late Kim Porter, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007. (He also adopted Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, 32, from a prior relationship.)

The music mogul is also the father to three kids — Justin Dior, 29, Chance, 17, and Love Sean, 17 months — with Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.