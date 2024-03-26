RUTO finally ‘sacks’ UHURU’s Niece NANA GECAGA from KICC and replaces her substantively – You won’t believe who took her place?

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Niece Nana Gecaga is no longer the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).
This is after the government of
President William Ruto finally announced her replacement.
Patricia Ondeng has been the
acting CEO of the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) after Ruto
ended the tenure for Nana Gecaga.
Ruto, through Tourism Cabinet
Secretary Alfred Mutua, appointed James Mbugua Mwaura as the next CEO for three
years, taking over from Uhuru’s Niece.
In a gazette notice dated
March 25, 2025, Mutua said Mbugua would assume office on Tuesday, March 26,
2024.
"In exercise of the powers
conferred under section 48 (1) of the Tourism Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary
for Tourism and Wildlife appoints- James Mbugia Mwaura to be the Chief
Executive Officer of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, for three (3)
years, with effect from the 26th March 2024 Dated the 25th March 2024,"
the notice read in part.
Mwaura's primary responsibility
will be to lead efforts in boosting Kenya's conference tourism sector and
establishing the country as a preferred global destination for meetings.
“Mwaura will be tasked with spearheading Kenya’s conference tourism and positioning the destination globally as a preferred meeting destination of choice.
"His extensive knowledge
of Conference Tourism also known as Meetings, Incentives Travel, Conferences
and Exhibitions (MICE) matters will enable him to lead the corporation in
enhancing its competitiveness,” the gazette notice added.
