RUTO finally ‘sacks’ UHURU’s Niece NANA GECAGA from KICC and replaces her substantively – You won’t believe who took her place?

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Niece Nana Gecaga is no longer the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

This is after the government of President William Ruto finally announced her replacement.

Patricia Ondeng has been the acting CEO of the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) after Ruto ended the tenure for Nana Gecaga.

Ruto, through Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, appointed James Mbugua Mwaura as the next CEO for three years, taking over from Uhuru’s Niece.

In a gazette notice dated March 25, 2025, Mutua said Mbugua would assume office on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 48 (1) of the Tourism Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife appoints- James Mbugia Mwaura to be the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, for three (3) years, with effect from the 26th March 2024 Dated the 25th March 2024," the notice read in part.

Mwaura's primary responsibility will be to lead efforts in boosting Kenya's conference tourism sector and establishing the country as a preferred global destination for meetings.

“Mwaura will be tasked with spearheading Kenya’s conference tourism and positioning the destination globally as a preferred meeting destination of choice.

"His extensive knowledge of Conference Tourism also known as Meetings, Incentives Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) matters will enable him to lead the corporation in enhancing its competitiveness,” the gazette notice added.

