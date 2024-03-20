Scientists say they can cut HIV out of cells using Crispr gene-editing technology

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – Scientists say they have successfully eliminated HIV from infected cells, using Nobel Prize-winning Crispr gene-editing technology, the BBC reports.
The technology works like scissors, but at the molecular
level, to cut DNA so that “bad” bits can be removed or inactivated.
The hope is to ultimately be able to rid the body entirely
of the virus, although much more work is needed to check it would be safe and
effective.
Existing HIV medicines can stop the virus but not eliminate
it.
The University of Amsterdam team, presenting a synopsis of
their early findings at a medical conference this week, stressed that their
work remains merely “proof of concept” and will not become a cure for HIV any
time soon.
And Dr James Dixon, stem-cell and gene-therapy technologies
associate professor at the University of Nottingham, agrees, saying the full
findings still require scrutiny.
“Much more work will be needed to demonstrate results in
these cell assays can happen in an entire body for a future therapy,” he said.
