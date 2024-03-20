Mugithi singer takes his own life, 2 days after posting a cryptic message on Facebook - He was too young to die (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - An upcoming Mugithi singer has reportedly committed suicide, two days after he posted a cryptic message on Facebook hinting that he was facing difficulties in life.

On March 18, the deceased singer identified as Fundi Kaana posted that he was planning to leave the music industry after facing endless frustrations.

He was even planning to burn his guitar and forget about music.

He was also facing financial difficulties to the extent that getting food was a problem.

However, he made it clear that he will never beg for food despite having a fan base.

The upcoming singer took his own life two days after posting the distressing message on his Facebook account.

Fans have flooded his timeline to mourn his untimely demise.

He was very talented and used to play live Mugithi in different clubs although his songs were yet to blow up.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.