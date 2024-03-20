Mugithi singer takes his own life, 2 days after posting a cryptic message on Facebook - He was too young to die (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - An upcoming Mugithi singer has reportedly committed suicide, two days after he posted a cryptic message on Facebook hinting that he was facing difficulties in life.
On March 18, the deceased singer identified as
Fundi Kaana posted that he was planning to leave the music industry after
facing endless frustrations.
He was even planning
to burn his guitar and forget about music.
He was also facing
financial difficulties to the extent that getting food was a problem.
However, he made it
clear that he will never beg for food despite having a fan base.
The upcoming singer
took his own life two days after posting the distressing message on his
Facebook account.
Fans have flooded his
timeline to mourn his untimely demise.
He was very talented
and used to play live Mugithi in different clubs although his songs were yet to
blow up.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments