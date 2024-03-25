SALAYSA was right! DIDMUS BARASA is eloping with an older woman - AOKO OTIENO exposes him badly and names the powerful UDA woman.

Monday, March 25, 2024 - Two months ago, Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, came
out guns blazing and washed Didmus Barasa’s dirty linen in public.
Salaysa claimed that Barasa
dumped his wife and eloped with an older woman in Nairobi.
He further alleged that
Barasa’s wife is suffering in the village as he elopes with the older woman in
the city.
He challenged him to post his
wife on social media to prove him wrong.
“Who has ever seen Barasa’s
wife? Let him post her on social media to prove me wrong,” Salaysa said.
The youthful MP told Barasa
that he had no moral authority to advise him to get married and reminded him
that he shot an innocent person dead.
Salaysa’s remarks came days
after Barasa advised him to get married to address
his aggressive behaviour, which has led to physical fights in public.
Renowned
blogger Aoko Otieno has added fuel to the fire by exposing the older woman that
Barasa is reportedly eloping with.
According to
Aoko, Barasa ‘chews’ CS Mithika Linturi’s ex-wife Maryanne Keitanny, the member
of parliament for the Aldai constituency.
