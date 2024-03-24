He came with C@ND@MS to my house to anoint me - Popular Kikuyu preacher exposed by a woman as she makes shocking confessions (VIDEO).

Monday, March 25, 2024 - A woman has accused popular Kikuyu pastor Reverend Maina who runs a church in Nairobi’s OTC area of preying on her.

She reportedly invited the renowned Akorino bishop to her house to anoint her because she was facing some problems.

He allegedly came to her house with c@nd@ms and ordered her to remove her clothes.

He then started doing the unthinkable to her.

The lady made the confessions on Tiktok live.

Several other ladies confessed that the same preacher had preyed on them.









Watch the trending video of the woman making confessions on Tiktok live (for those who understand Kikuyu).





