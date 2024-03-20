Sad news as Machakos University student takes his own life after leaving campus to visit his siblings in Nairobi’s Dohnholm Estate (PHOTOs).

Morgan reportedly
left campus on Friday 15th to visit his siblings at Nairobi’s
Donholm estate.
He is believed to
have hanged himself using a rope on the truss of the house roof at Sinai estate
in Donholm, Nairobi on Sunday, March 17, 2024.
No suicide note was
recovered to determine what might have triggered Kulundu to end his own life.
The news of Kulundu’s
tragic demise has left Machakos University students in sorrow.
His remains were
moved to the City Mortuary ahead of a postmortem.
The demise of Morgan
Kulundu serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness
and support within academic institutions.
Cases of suicide have
been on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend.
Police say they
record a case daily as Kenya is ranked position 114 among the 175 countries
with the highest suicide rates according to WHO ratings.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments