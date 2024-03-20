Sad news as Machakos University student takes his own life after leaving campus to visit his siblings in Nairobi’s Dohnholm Estate (PHOTOs).









Wednesday, Ma rch 20, 2024 - The Machakos University fraternity is mourning the untimely passing of 22-year-old Morgan Samoja Kulundu, a second-year diploma in electrical and electronic engineering student.

Morgan reportedly left campus on Friday 15th to visit his siblings at Nairobi’s Donholm estate.

He is believed to have hanged himself using a rope on the truss of the house roof at Sinai estate in Donholm, Nairobi on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

No suicide note was recovered to determine what might have triggered Kulundu to end his own life.

The news of Kulundu’s tragic demise has left Machakos University students in sorrow.

His remains were moved to the City Mortuary ahead of a postmortem.

The demise of Morgan Kulundu serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support within academic institutions.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend.

Police say they record a case daily as Kenya is ranked position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates according to WHO ratings.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.