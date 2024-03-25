Sad news as it emerges that RITA TININA was planning a wedding with prominent TV journalist ROBERT NAGILA before she died - Former Minister spills the beans as he pays tribute to her.

Monday, March 25, 2024 - Former Cabinet Minister Fred Gumo paid a glowing tribute to the late Rita Tinina during her requiem mass and revealed that she was planning to get married to prominent TV journalist Robert Nagila.

Gumo, who is Nagila’s uncle, told mourners that he was looking forward to the joyful day.

Referring to Robert as Bob, Gumo said Rita kept telling him every time they met that the day would come soon.

Gumo was ushered to the podium by Nagila to pay his tributes.

He said God had plucked the best in Rita from life.

“When I heard this news I was a way in Kitale. I was surprised because it came as a shock, I didn't believe it because I knew Rita and each time I met her, I asked her when this joyful day is coming,” Gumo said.

“She kept on telling me Mheshimiwa don't worry the day will come,” he added.

Gumo said he met Rita at Nagila’s father’s funeral sometime back and asked her again about the much-awaited joyful day.

“Even when we were at Bob's father's funeral, I asked her again, when is this day coming? She kept on telling me Mheshimiwa the day is coming,” he said.

The veteran politician described Nagila's father as his cousin and close friend.

“Bob as you have been told, is like my son. His father was my cousin and we were also very close friends,” he added.

Gumo said it was God's wish that Rita would rest before the big day that she kept promising him.

“I don't know that the day that was coming was this particular day which is sad and that which I didn't want to come to, but it is all God's wish and as you all know, when God wants you, you will have to go,” he told mourners.

Rita has left behind her daughter, Mia Malaikah, and partner Robert Nagila.

Veteran TV journalist will be buried at her family home at Noosupeni Farm Olokirikirai, Narok County on Wednesday, March 27.

