Is MUDAVADI now doubting RAILA’s chances of becoming the next AU C Chairman? – Look! RUTO’s Kenya Kwanza in the mix

This follows certain pronouncements by both Azimio and
President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.
According to Mudavadi, the pronouncements are likely to cost
Raila the AU Chairmanship post.
He regretted that members of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio were
not taking Raila’s AU Chairmanship issue with the seriousness it deserves and
were uttering reckless remarks that may cost Raila Odinga the post.
Mudavadi urged Kenyans to take the AUC Chairmanship seriously
and rally behind Raila Odinga, saying it would be the biggest honour for the
country if Baba bags the coveted seat.
“Please let us take this issue of the AUC chairmanship more
seriously than we are taking it. It is in our national interest that is my plea
to you,” he warned the politicians.
Raila's candidature has been supported by leaders from
all political divides in the country.
