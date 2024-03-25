Is MUDAVADI now doubting RAILA’s chances of becoming the next AU C Chairman? – Look! RUTO’s Kenya Kwanza in the mix





Monday, March 25, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is now not sure if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will indeed become the next African Union Commission Chairman.

This follows certain pronouncements by both Azimio and President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

According to Mudavadi, the pronouncements are likely to cost Raila the AU Chairmanship post.

He regretted that members of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio were not taking Raila’s AU Chairmanship issue with the seriousness it deserves and were uttering reckless remarks that may cost Raila Odinga the post.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to take the AUC Chairmanship seriously and rally behind Raila Odinga, saying it would be the biggest honour for the country if Baba bags the coveted seat.

“Please let us take this issue of the AUC chairmanship more seriously than we are taking it. It is in our national interest that is my plea to you,” he warned the politicians.

Raila's candidature has been supported by leaders from all political divides in the country.

