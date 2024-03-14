Sad news as Dr. RYAN ARESI dies in a road accident a jobless doctor despite graduating in 2021.

Thursday, March 14, 2024 - The medical fraternity is mourning the untimely demise of Dr. Ryan Aresi, who perished in a road accident.

Dr. Aresi reportedly died a frustrated man despite working hard in school to become a doctor.

He has been tarmacking since 2021 after graduating as a medical doctor.

Sadly, he never got to enjoy the fruits of his hard work.

One of his fellow doctors took to his X account to mourn him.

He wrote, “This is Dr. Ryan Aresi. He died today in a road accident, a dejected, frustrated, and jobless doctor.

"Ever since he graduated in 2021 he never got to enjoy the fruits of his hard work.

"Our tomorrow is not assured, that is why we must demand better terms NOW!’’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.