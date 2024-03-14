SHOCK as heckling rocks RUTO rally in KERICHO – This Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime is becoming unpopular by the day (VIDEO)


Thursday, March 14, 2024 - A video has emerged of one of President William Ruto's rallies in Kericho being marred by chaos and confusion on Thursday

The Head of state was touring the Agriculture county to launch various government projects accompanied by area governor, Dr. Eric Mutai.

The President made several stopovers but heckling and name-calling ruled many of his meetings.

At Kapsuser, Governor Mutai was heckled by youths who were chanting anti-government slogans.

Ruto watched the heckling of the governor who seems to be becoming unpopular by the day.

Here is the video of Kericho Governor, Dr. Eric Mutai being heckled badly in front of President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments