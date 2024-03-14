MODEL AMBER ROSE says MACHINE GUN KELLY is the only ex-boyfriend that apologized for treating her badly



Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Model Amber Rose has said that rapper Machine Gun Kelly is her only ex-boyfriend that apologized for treating her badly.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of “The Jason Lee Show”, Amber Rose disclosed that she and Machine Gun Kelly remained friends after their brief relationship in 2015.

She said aside from her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, Kelly was the only one to acknowledge what a great girlfriend she was. Apparently, he said as much in an apology.

Amber Rose also spoke about her ex-boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who is currently dating singer/actress. Cher.

She thanked Cher for creating stability at home for her and AE's son, Slash. She disclosed that their child goes to Cher's house often and she's grateful AE has someone who can hold him down and be a good model.

Amber and AE were together for 3 years, dating between 2018 and 2021. She further disclosed that she has purposefully chosen to stay tight-lipped about her baby daddies for the sake of her kids.

As for her repeated history of dating rappers, Amber kept it coy, saying she is "not out looking for it."