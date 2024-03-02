LADY walks out of her marriage after finding out her husband lived a fake life and never had a house of his own



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – A man on X has shared the story of how a woman walked out of her marriage months after a wonderful wedding.

According to the X user, his friend met a young lady who was well-to-do and began to date her, deceiving her that he was a made man.

In the long run, she found out after their wedding that he lived a lie and didn't even own a house.

The X user stated that it was the bride who even paid for their wedding and still fell for her husband's craftiness.

