RUTO’s spirited efforts to conserve forests pay off handsomely as he smiles all the way to the bank – You won’t believe what Italy has done?

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - President William Ruto’s efforts in campaigning for environmental protection to mitigate the effects of climate change have finally paid off after he received a Ksh573 million grant from the Italian government.
The money is set to go into the
restoration and sustainable management of Cherangany Forest ecosystems for
Climate Change resilience and Improved livelihoods.
According to the Cabinet
Secretary (CS) for Treasury Njuguna Ndung'u, the Ksh573 million deal aims to
contribute to the environmental sustainability of the Cherangany water
tower through the promotion of climate-resilient and low-carbon socioeconomic
development.
During the signing of the deal in Nairobi, CS Ndung’u and Italian Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali were present.
The Ksh573 million grant is part
of the Ksh180 billion (euro1.8 billion) Kenya has cumulatively received from
the Italian government.
CS Ndung'u also noted that the
Ksh180 billion was meant for supporting various government projects,
including infrastructure, education, health and water services.
Njuguna Ndug’u also lauded the
Italian government following the recent loan worth Ksh22 billion it issued to
Kenya for budgetary support.
On March 18, the
National Treasury secured a Ksh22 billion (150 million
euros) concessional loan from the Italian government in a deal signed in
Nairobi.
At the centre of the agreement
were the development prospects with particular attention to sustainable coffee
supply chains.
While
underscoring the deal, the Italian government stated that the multilateral
agreement would be implemented within the framework of the Italy-Kenya Plan
signed in 2023 and in line with the Mattei Plan.
