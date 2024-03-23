KINDIKI issues warning to Kenyans operating Noahs and Sientas as PSVs – You will see fire!!





Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has put private vehicle owners using their cars for public transport on the spot, saying they either stop or be wiped off the road.

Speaking while appearing before the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, Kindiki said the vehicles are operating illegally as they are not licensed to ferry fare-paying passengers.

“There are people who run PSV businesses outside the law. There is a category of people doing PSV businesses but they are not licensed and certified as such,” he said.

“There is a Sienta group, and there is another one called Noah group, these are some of the problem areas we will clean out,” he added.

Sienta and Noah models of vehicles have emerged as alternative means of transport for long-distance travel, particularly during peak seasons when matatus are in short supply.

The Kenyan DAILY POST