BABU OWINO vows to lead protests in Nyeri if President RUTO increases taxes again



Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has vowed to lead mass protests in Nyeri County if President William Ruto increases taxes again.

Speaking on Thursday during the burial ceremony of the late Joseph Muiga, father to Mejja Donk Benjamin Gathiru, Owino said since former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could join the African Union as chairperson, he will take over as the opposition leader.

“Now you know very well that Baba is going to become the chairperson of the AU, and when Baba goes, he leaves Babu behind.

"So, Riggy G, be very careful because in 2027 we're coming for those seats," Babu Owino said.

The combative politician further put the government on notice over introducing more taxes on the already burdened Kenyans.

Babu said he would fearlessly lead anti-government protests in Mt Kenya, a region considered the ruling coalition's political bastion.

He explained that it was up to the opposition to fight for Kenyans and ensure nobody is discriminated against.

