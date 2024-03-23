BABU OWINO vows to lead protests in Nyeri if President RUTO increases taxes again

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has vowed to lead mass protests in Nyeri County if President William Ruto increases taxes again.
Speaking on Thursday during the
burial ceremony of the late Joseph Muiga, father to Mejja Donk Benjamin Gathiru, Owino said since former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could join the
African Union as chairperson, he will take over as the opposition leader.
“Now you know very well that Baba is going to become the chairperson of the AU, and when Baba goes, he leaves Babu behind.
"So, Riggy G, be very careful because in 2027 we're coming for
those seats," Babu Owino said.
The combative politician further put
the government on notice over introducing more taxes on the already burdened
Kenyans.
Babu said he would
fearlessly lead anti-government protests in Mt Kenya, a region considered the
ruling coalition's political bastion.
He explained that it was up
to the opposition to fight for Kenyans and ensure nobody is discriminated
against.
